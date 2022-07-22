FAA aspirants meet Dr Farooq Abdullah

The delegation members narrated to the former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah their tale of woes pertaining to the recruitment and requested him to highlight their issue in the Parliament’s ongoing session, a press note said.

Explaining their miseries to Dr Farooq Abdullah, they said that they are having sleepless nights due to reports surfacing scrapping of FAA selection list by the authorities. They added that it is quite unjust that the career of maximum deserving candidates is being marred as they are being forced to pay the price of those few who probably resorted to cheating. They said, “After qualifying the exam we thought our unemployment woes would end but the delay in the declaration of results by the JKSSB and now the surfacing reports of scrapping of the select list has kept us in the middle of nowhere.”