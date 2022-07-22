FAA aspirants meet Dr Farooq Abdullah

Jammu, July 22: A delegation of the aspirants of Finance Account Assistant (FAA) led by Tejinder Pal Singh, Youth National Conference District President Urban met the Party President and Member Parliament, Dr Farooq Abdullah at his Jammu residence.
The delegation members narrated to the former Chief Minister, Dr Farooq Abdullah their tale of woes pertaining to the recruitment and requested him to highlight their issue in the Parliament’s ongoing session, a press note said.
Explaining their miseries to Dr Farooq Abdullah, they said that they are having sleepless nights due to reports surfacing scrapping of FAA selection list by the authorities. They added that it is quite unjust that the career of maximum deserving candidates is being marred as they are being forced to pay the price of those few who probably resorted to cheating. They said, “After qualifying the exam we thought our unemployment woes would end but the delay in the declaration of results by the JKSSB and now the surfacing reports of scrapping of the select list has kept us in the middle of nowhere.”
Tejinder Singh informed Dr Farooq Abdullah that almost the entire recruitment process for FAA has been completed and now talking of scrapping it is a big fraud on the young meritorious and deserving aspirants. He said that the deserving aspirants had worked hard day and night for almost two years to prepare for this examination and when the final selection list is about to come, it is being allegedly scrapped due to fault of some mischievous elements which will undoubtedly leave these aspirants disheartened and disappointed. He appealed to the NC President to raise this genuine issue of the aspirants in the Parliament.
Dr Farooq Abdullah after giving a patient hearing to the delegation members while expressing sympathy with them assured to raise the issue in the Parliament on priority.