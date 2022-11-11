Faculty Development programmes to include overseas trainings: Kansal

Addressing the inaugural function, Kansal, said that it is a matter of pride that J&K is among the first in the country to implement all the components of the National Education Policy 2020. "We are probably the first in the country to implement not one but all the components of the NEP 2020. All our GDCs have today set up Institutional Innovation centres (IICs)-54 accredited GDCs have set up IICs in their colleges, the remaining 88 colleges will act as spokes of these IICs and will have the benefits of all the activities being conducted in these 54 colleges" Principal Secretary maintained. He said that all 142 GDCs are now the beneficiaries of an innovation ecosystem and will have the benefit and support of the innovation ecosystem of the National Ministry of Education. We as an innovation ecosystem are now plugged into GoI innovation ecosystem', he added.