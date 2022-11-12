Family of slain Kashmiri pandit from Shopian gets monetray help from J&K admin

Jammu, Nov 11: Sunita Pandit, the wife of slain Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar, was provided monetary assistance by Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, officials said.

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar along with additional secretary in the LG's secretariat, Akshay Labroo visited the family of Kumar at Janipur to handover the money to his wife, they said.