Jammu

Family of slain Kashmiri pandit from Shopian gets monetray help from J&K admin

Admin will also help the slain man's daughters in getting admission in a good school
People gather outside the residence of Sunil Kumar, who was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard, at Chotipora, in Shopian. [Representational Image]
People gather outside the residence of Sunil Kumar, who was shot dead by terrorists at an apple orchard, at Chotipora, in Shopian. [Representational Image] ANI
GK Web Desk

Jammu, Nov 11: Sunita Pandit, the wife of slain Kashmiri Pandit Sunil Kumar, was provided monetary assistance by Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday, officials said.

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar along with additional secretary in the LG's secretariat, Akshay Labroo visited the family of Kumar at Janipur to handover the money to his wife, they said.

Sunil Kumar and his counsin Pitambhar Nath Pandit were targeted by gun weilding terrorists in south Kashmir's Shopian on August 16 as the duo were working in their orchard. While Sunil lost his life in the incident, Pitambhar was wounded.

The officials said that the financial help was part of LG's relief fund besides the ex gratia relief provided by the district administration.

The Sub Divisional Magistrate has also been asked to help Pandit's daughters admission into a good school immediately.

Kashmiri pandit
monetary help

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com