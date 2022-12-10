Farmer welfare schemes reviewed in Samba, Kathua districts

The Director Agriculture visited the SM Farm, Balode where he inspected the Pasteurized Mushroom Compost Making Unit under Mushroom Corridor Project and other farm activities undertaken on the farm spread over 56 Kanal.

He visited the Exotic Vegetable Demonstration at Rakh Dhayansar and stressed upon production of high value vegetables under protected conditions to get round the year production for high returns. He also inspected the Mushroom Production Units (2800 Bags) of Pushpinder Singh of Kartholi and instructed the staff to organize mushroom growers into Farmers Producer Organization (FPO) that will ultimately help in scaling up the level of production and creating better marketing linkages.