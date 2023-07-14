Farmers in J&K's Udhampur village cheer as 'Red Gold' tomato prices surge to historic high

Udhampur, July 14: Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur are rejoicing as tomato prices surge to a historic high of Rs 150 per kilogramme, delivering them enormous income and newfound optimism for the future.

Following years of confronting severe obstacles, this unanticipated increase has offered a much-needed boost to the region's agricultural community. Mohammad Aslam Bhat, a diligent farmer from the Bain village in the Chenani block of the Udhampur district, expressed his satisfaction at this season's extraordinary gains.

While part of his tomato fields was damaged by unexpected rain, the remaining crop performed very well, allowing him to earn significant earnings.

He revealed that after a two-decade wait, they eventually earned Rs 3000 for each Crate, a huge increase from the previous Rs 150-200 per crate.