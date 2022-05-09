Farooq Ahmad posted as General Manager JKRTC as nine JKAS officers transferred

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, Farooq Ahmad, Private Secretary in the J&K Public Service Commission, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, J&K Road Transport Corporation, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Shakeel Hussain, Private Secretary in the Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Private Secretary in the Agriculture Production Department, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, District Employment and Counselling Centre, Budgam against an available vacancy.