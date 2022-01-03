Farooq Khan meets Samba mishap victims at GMC Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Farooq Ahmed Khan on Monday visited Government Medical College Jammu to enquire about the health condition of labourers who were injured in a bridge collapse incident at Ramgarh area of Samba district on January 2.
Advisor interacted with the injured and their attendants asking them about the treatment status. He directed the GMC Principal to provide best medical treatment to the injured for their speedy recovery.
The Advisor said that the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the Next of Kin of the person who lost life in the mishap besides extending financial support to the injured as per the severity of their injury under the scheme of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.
The Advisor directed the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to make all efforts to avoid such incidents in future and strictly follow all guidelines during construction works. He also asked the BRO authorities to pay compensation as per workmen compensation Act to the affected workers at an earliest besides ensuring that their medical expenses are also taken care of. He asked them to get all the labourers registered with the workers welfare Board before they are employed.
Advisor also enquired about the health condition of those who met with an accident near Kud while returning from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi.