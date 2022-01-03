Farooq Khan meets Samba mishap victims at GMC Jammu

Advisor interacted with the injured and their attendants asking them about the treatment status. He directed the GMC Principal to provide best medical treatment to the injured for their speedy recovery.

The Advisor said that the government would provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the Next of Kin of the person who lost life in the mishap besides extending financial support to the injured as per the severity of their injury under the scheme of J&K Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board.