Farooq , Mehbooba dancing to the tune of Pakistan, ISI: Chugh

In a statement Chugh, who is also party incharge for J&K, said that the PDP has been always dancing to the tunes of Pakistan ISI and is now feeling uncomfortable since people of the Union Territory have turned their back of Muftis and Abdullahs and have taken to the path of progress and development.

Chugh said it is time Muftis and Abdullahs stopped forthwith their nefarious game plan of playing in the hands for Pakistan and China and let the people go on the path of progress and development. The plundering of the J&K resources and the central aid that has been happening for the comfort and pleasure of Muftis and Abdullahs would always remain a black chapter in the recent history of J&K, he added.