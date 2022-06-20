Farooq, Omar express grief over loss of life in cloudburst

Jammu, June 20 : National Conference on Monday expressed deep grief and shock over the tragic loss of human life in cloudburst at Poonch district and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.
In a statement issued here Party President, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President, Omar Abdullah prayed for peace to the departed soul in the natural calamity. They expressed solidarity with the bereaved family who lost his dear one in the tragedy.
National Conference Provincial President r Rattan Lal Gupta and Provincial President Youth National Conference Jammu and former MLA, Ajaz Jan also expressed grief over the death of the truck driver and conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families. They demanded immediate relief/ compensation of upto Rs 20 lakhs to the bereaved families.