Fast track court convicts sub-judge for raping, cheating woman in Jammu

“The conclusion that emerges from the discussion is that all the evidence on record unerringly point toward the guilt of the accused,” Khalil Choudhary Presiding Officer Fast Track Court Jammu, said as per GNS while holding a sub-judge Rakesh Kumar Abrol guilty of raping and cheating a woman on the pretext of providing her legal help.

“There is complete chain of events and facts to indicate that within all human probability the crime was committed by the accused (Abrol) and all the circumstances brought on record and established are consistent with the guilt of (Abrol) and inconsistent with his innocence, ” Choudhary observed.

While convicting Abrol for the offenses under section 420 (cheating) and 376 (rape), the court posted the matter with regard to quantum of sentence will on Saturday.

The court further observed: “Persons of influence, keeping in view their reach, impact and authority they wield on the general public or the specific class to which they belong owe a duty and have to be more responsible they are expected to know and perceive the meaning of authority and law with experience and knowledge. It is reasonable to hold that they would be careful in their lives the reasonable man's test would always taken into consideration the maker."