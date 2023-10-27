Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh promoted

Jammu, Oct 27: Ladakh Union Territory (UT) administration Friday promoted and redesignated one of the senior-most officers and Secretary Law and Justice Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh as Commissioner Secretary, Department of Law and Justice.
His redesignation was preceded by his promotion and placement in Level-14 of the pay matrix.
“Consequent upon the promotion and placement of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, Secretary, Law and Justice in Level -14 (144200-218200) of the pay matrix, sanction is hereby accorded to his designation as Commissioner Secretary to the administration, UT of Ladakh,” read an order issued by Administrative Secretary General Administration Department Yetindra M Maralkar, on behalf of the Lieutenant Governor Ladakh.