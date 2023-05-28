Female heroin supplier among 7 persons arrested in Samba

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba Benam Tosh said that the hardcore heroin supplier “Saleema” was among seven notorious persons arrested by the police.

The arrested persons have been identified as Saleema Bibi, resident of Sarore in Bari Brahmana, Badroo Din alias Badaru resident of Rakh Barotian in tehsil Vijaypur, Roshan Lal resident of Dabuj Jakh in Vijaypur, Mohit Ram Patel, son of Tiharu Ram Patel, resident of Chhattisgarh at present Vijaypur, Parvaz Ahmed son of Abdul Quyoom, resident of Doda, Parviz Ahmed, resident of Beulla in Ramban and Reiaz resident of Surara in tehsil Ghagwal of district Samba.