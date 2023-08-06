Few groups of terrorists still active in Poonch, Rajouri districts: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Aug 06: Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Sunday said that two to three groups of terrorists are still active in Poonch and Rajouri districts and the security forces were tasked to trace and eliminate them.
Addressing a press conference here, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Singh said that there are 2-3 active groups with 2-3 members, who are trying to revive militancy but security forces are on job to trace and eliminate all such threats.
He said that the exact number of active terrorists is not clearly available but its quite indicative that they (terrorists) get support from Pakistan and sneak-in to disturb peace and harmony in the region.
The ADGP was addressing a joint press conference held after killing of a terrorist during an encounter in Rajouri district.
He further said that the operation, which was launched on a specific intelligence inputs on August 5, is going on.
"When local police surrounded these terrorists they started firing and subsequently Army and paramilitary forces joined the operation. One unidentified terrorist has been killed while the others are being traced. The recoveries from the slain indicate that he is a Pakistani terrorist," he said.
Meanwhile, GOC of Army's Romeo Force, Major General Mohit Trivedi said that with the cooperation of the local people, peace will be maintained in the area.
He said night vision devices and high quality weapons are coming handy for the security forces to achieve their operational objectives.