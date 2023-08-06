Few groups of terrorists still active in Poonch, Rajouri districts: ADGP Jammu

Jammu, Aug 06: Additional Director General of Police Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh on Sunday said that two to three groups of terrorists are still active in Poonch and Rajouri districts and the security forces were tasked to trace and eliminate them.

Addressing a press conference here, as reported by the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Singh said that there are 2-3 active groups with 2-3 members, who are trying to revive militancy but security forces are on job to trace and eliminate all such threats.

He said that the exact number of active terrorists is not clearly available but its quite indicative that they (terrorists) get support from Pakistan and sneak-in to disturb peace and harmony in the region.