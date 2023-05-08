Final seniority list of 30 JKPS officers notified

Prior to it, a tentative seniority list of these JKPS officers [Deputy Superintendents of Police (Ministerial)-Administrative Officer] was issued by Home Department on February 1, 2023, for inviting objections to the inter-se-seniority position assigned to them. However, after the department received no representations from them, the final seniority list was notified today.

"Whereas, in pursuance of Rule 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, notified vide SRO-132 of 2002 dated April 3, 2002, read with Rule 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, it is imperative to maintain an up to date seniority of the members of the service," Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal mentioned.