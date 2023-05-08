Final seniority list of 30 JKPS officers notified

Jammu, May 8: J&K Home Department Monday notified the seniority list of thirty members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (gazetted) Service (JKPS).
Prior to it, a tentative seniority list of these JKPS officers [Deputy Superintendents of Police (Ministerial)-Administrative Officer] was issued by Home Department on February 1, 2023, for inviting objections to the inter-se-seniority position assigned to them. However, after the department received no representations from them, the final seniority list was notified today.
"Whereas, in pursuance of Rule 9 of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, notified vide SRO-132 of 2002 dated April 3, 2002, read with Rule 24 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control & Appeal) Rules, 1956, it is imperative to maintain an up to date seniority of the members of the service," Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal mentioned.
A tentative seniority list of these members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service [Deputy Superintendents of Police (Ministerial)-Administrative Officer], as it stood on February 1, 2021 and January 1, 2023 was issued vide Government Order No 55-Home of 2023 dated February 1, 2023, for inviting objections, if any, from the officers to the inter-se-seniority position assigned to them in the said seniority list, within 7 days from the date of its issuance, Goyal added.
“No representation or objection was received from members of the service; and now, therefore, the final seniority list of these members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service [Deputy Superintendents of Police (Ministerial)-Administrative Officer], as it stood on February 1, 2021 and January 1, 2023 is hereby notified for information of the concerned members of the services,” the order read.
As per the order, the seniority will be subject to the conditions that the inter-se-seniority position of the members of the service, will be without prejudice to the outcome of writ petition, if any, pending before competent courts of law and the date of birth reflected in the seniority list will in no manner be construed as final.
It (date of birth) would be subject to the entries recorded in the individual Service Book or date of birth certificates, issued by the competent authority, the order said.