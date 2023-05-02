Finance deptt asks offices not to create work related bids on GeM portal

“It has come to the notice of the Finance Department that buyers are misusing the GeM platform by opting for BoQ based bidding or custom catalogue based bidding for cases that are possible through regular catalogue or category-based bidding. As Custom or BoQ bids are manually created by buyers, the bidders and their product offerings in such bids are not validated by GeM. In Custom or BoQ bids, the credentials of sellers on their authorization by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) are not validated since there is no pre-uploaded catalogue or OEM mapping possible,” DG Codes has stated.

He has cautioned that Custom catalogue and BoQ based bidding is not to be resorted to in respect of items for which regular categories exist on GeM.