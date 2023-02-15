Finance Deptt disburses GPF bills worth more than Rs 700 Cr

Jammu, Feb 15: Apropos to the directions passed by the Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta the Department of Finance has cleared long pending liability on account of GPF/ Gratuity upto the end of previous year, an official press release said.
The Department has released an amount of Rs 714.00 Cr in lieu for clearance of GPF bills to the extent of Rs. 458.00 Cr and Rs. 256.00 Cr on account of Gratuity thereby liquidating the liability accumulated on account of such bills received upto the end of year 2022.
Further the Department is also ensuring that the Revised Death Cum Retirement Gratuity and Commuted value of pension is cleared on daily basis for the benefit of the superannuating employees.
Moreover the government has given assurance to all the applicants that the pending liability accumulated on account of GPF/Gratuity from January on wards will be cleared in due course of time.
This has given succor to thousands of employees who were facing difficulties on account of delay in the payment of their pensionary dues. It has also administered confidence among those whose cases are under process or who are going to retire in the months to come.