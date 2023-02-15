Finance Deptt disburses GPF bills worth more than Rs 700 Cr

The Department has released an amount of Rs 714.00 Cr in lieu for clearance of GPF bills to the extent of Rs. 458.00 Cr and Rs. 256.00 Cr on account of Gratuity thereby liquidating the liability accumulated on account of such bills received upto the end of year 2022.

Further the Department is also ensuring that the Revised Death Cum Retirement Gratuity and Commuted value of pension is cleared on daily basis for the benefit of the superannuating employees.