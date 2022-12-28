Fire breaks out in Civil Secretariat Jammu

Srinagar, Dec 28: Fire broke out inside the Civil Secretariat Jammu on Wednesday following which fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames, officials said.
An official told Greater Kashmir that fire broke out at the top floor of the secretariat building.
He said while fire tenders were rushed to the spot, the vehicles parked in the complex were being moved away.
The official said that some records have been lost in the incident while there was no report of any injuries to anyone.
He said that the immediate priority is to protect the employees who were evacuated from the building. “The incident will be investigated,” he added.
Visuals from the scene showed employees watching the fire from the lawns while firefighters tried to douse the flames.