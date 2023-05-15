Fire results in heavy damage to goods at  warehouse in Jammu

Jammu, May 15: Goods worth over Rs 1 crore were gutted at a warehouse here which lies under the jurisdiction of police post post NehruNehru Market.
“The fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the shops at the warehouse at around 8:30 am,” said the shopkeepers who witnessed the fire. They informed the fire and emergency service department and sought help to douse the fire.
The firefighters rushed to the spot, but the fire had engulfed the entire shop in which goods worth over Rs 1 crore were gutted. However, there was no loss of life in the incident. The police have also started an investigation into the matter.