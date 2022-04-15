Fire Services Day observed

Srinagar, Apr 15: J&K Fire and Emergency Services department organised commemoration parades at all its Command Offices throughout the Union Territory as part of National Fire Services day.
The theme for this year's Fire Service Week is “Learn Fire Safety Increase Productivity.”
The main function was held at Fire and Emergency Services Headquarters, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, where Dr B. Srinivas, DGP/Director Fire and Emergency Services led the officers and jawans of the department in laying floral wreaths at the Martyr’s Memorial.
A two minutes silence was also observed on this occasion. The Director also interacted with the “families/NOKs of the martyrs and distributed gifts as a token of welfare measure for the families of the departed souls.”
Speaking on the occasion, Director recalled the significance of the day and said that 72 brave fire fighters of J&K Fire and Emergency Services department have laid down their lives in the line of duty since 1962.
He exhorted upon the firemen particularly the recently inducted entrants to dedicate themselves for the cause of their fellow men who have laid down their lives and work with same determination and dedication for the safety of the people and their properties.
Acknowledging the umpteen and liberal support of the administration led by the Lieutenant Governor J&K, the Director said that the department has witnessed up-gradation and augmentation in its different facets including manpower, infrastructure, modernization besides steady improvement in the living conditions of the officers/ jawans throughout the Union Territory.
He stated that it was due to keen interest of the senior formations of the administration that led to successful culmination of recruitment process and subsequent completion of Basic Training of 670 Firemen/Firemen (Drivers) at SKPA Udhampur, which led to boost the manpower requirement of the Department.
He said that 4 new Stations were added to the department besides up-grading building infrastructure for the jawans at various Fire Stations. He further mentioned that the process is on and “we have already identified around 5 Fire Stations for up-gradation during the current financial year.”
On modernization and augmentation of the department, the Director informed that under Smart City Projects of twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, 11 Water Tenders, 02 Rescue Tenders, 3 Ambulances, 11 QRVs and 05 Staff Cars besides sophisticated fire-fighting/ disaster management equipments were added under Jammu Smart City project costing around Rs 14 crore.
Similarly, under Srinagar Smart City Project, 6 units of Fire Boats, 200 Fire Proximity Suits, 3 Fire Tenders and 5 staff cars were procured besides executing civil works at F&ES Hqrs Batamaloo and Gawakadal with a budget of Rs. 7.3 crores. This was in addition to 48 Multi Purpose Fire Tenders and 17 Quick Response Vehicles (QRVs), which were added to the fleet of fire tenders under Plan Budget.
Applauding the role and performance of the firefighters of J&K F&ES, the Director complimented officers and men of the Department for their commitment, selflessness, courage and dedicated service rendered to the society in the call of their duties.
On up-gradation of facilities besides other welfare measures for the officers and jawans of the Department, the Director stated that two Physical Fitness Centres; one each at F&ES Hqr Batamaloo and F&ES Gandhi Nagar with state of the art facilities and latest equipment were commissioned.
In his concluding remarks, the Director F&ES stated that during this ‘Fire Services Week’, the department shall take a series of “steps/initiatives for widespread awareness campaigns on fire prevention and safety measures.” Special programmes shall also be organized to ensure that the general public including students and other stakeholders are sensitized about safety and fire preventive measures with focus to learn fire safety to increase productivity at the vulnerable places/area.