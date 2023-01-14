Fireman falls from building; dies

Jammu, Jan 14: A selection grade fireman died on Saturday after he fell from the first floor of commercial-cum-residential complex in Jammu city while he was engaged in the fire-fighting operation.
Officials identified the fireman as Satish Raina, a resident of Jagti. They stated that Satish was part of the fire-fighting team that was called from Shaheedi Chowk Fire station late Friday night to douse the fire that erupted due to short-circuit in a four-storey commercial-cum-residential complex in Prem Nagar locality of Jammu city.
“The fire tenders successfully doused the blaze yet during the operation Satish fell from the first floor. He was immediately shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu where the doctors declared him dead,” officials said.
“Director General Fire and Emergency Services Alok Kumar, who too attended his last rites this afternoon, paid tributes to the deceased fireman who died in the line of duty,” officials added.