First batch of 4500 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu to attend Kheer Bhawani mela in Ganderbal

Jammu, May 26: A batch of over 4500 Kashmiri Pandit pilgrims Friday left for Kashmir valley in 125 buses to attend the annual mela at Mata Kheer Bhawani temple in Tulmulla, Ganderbal.
The pilgrims from different parts of Jammu as well as outside were flagged off by the Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) J&K, K.K Sidha jointly from Nagrota area of Jammu district, this morning amid tight security arrangement with the presence of paramilitary and district police personnel.
Officials said that the contingent comprised of 95 buses for Tulmulla (Ganderbal), 23 buses for Tikker(Kupwara), three buses for Manzgam(Kulgam), two buses for Logripora (Anantnag) and two buses for Martand (Anantnag). All the devotees were provided with packed refreshments also.
The yatris will visit the prominent temples in the district and on 28th May 2023 on the eve of Jesth Ashtami shall participate in the annual Hawan and mela at the Mata Kheerbhawani temple.
The Government has made elaborate arrangements for safe and secure Yatra with all facilities enroute from Jammu to their respective destinations and to Tulmulla (Ganderbal) and back.
The officials said that the yatris were also provided lunch at Ramban Jammu. The Divisional Administration Kashmir as well as the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable and safe stay of the yatris with all facilities of lodging, boarding, medical and other allied arrangements of sanitation and hygiene.
Nodal officers have been designated for each purpose for the smooth coordination and monitoring of the yatra. The Kashmiri Pandits staying in Kashmir are also being facilitated by the respective District Administrations to participate in the Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.
The devotees expressed satisfaction at the arrangements put in place by the Government and the coordination and monitoring of the Relief Organisation. They also expressed their joy of participating in this yatra and were happy that they are visiting their motherland and places of birth after a long time and shall pray for the peace, development of the Union Territory as well as the country.
The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) acknowledged the support of the Divisional Administration Kashmir, Jammu, Deputy Commissioners, Police Administration with the support of the Relief Organisation under the guidance of Secretary DMRR&R.