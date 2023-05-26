First batch of 4500 pilgrims flagged off from Jammu to attend Kheer Bhawani mela in Ganderbal

The Government has made elaborate arrangements for safe and secure Yatra with all facilities enroute from Jammu to their respective destinations and to Tulmulla (Ganderbal) and back.

The officials said that the yatris were also provided lunch at Ramban Jammu. The Divisional Administration Kashmir as well as the Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir have made elaborate arrangements for the comfortable and safe stay of the yatris with all facilities of lodging, boarding, medical and other allied arrangements of sanitation and hygiene.

Nodal officers have been designated for each purpose for the smooth coordination and monitoring of the yatra. The Kashmiri Pandits staying in Kashmir are also being facilitated by the respective District Administrations to participate in the Annual Kheer Bhawani Mela.

The devotees expressed satisfaction at the arrangements put in place by the Government and the coordination and monitoring of the Relief Organisation. They also expressed their joy of participating in this yatra and were happy that they are visiting their motherland and places of birth after a long time and shall pray for the peace, development of the Union Territory as well as the country.

The Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M) acknowledged the support of the Divisional Administration Kashmir, Jammu, Deputy Commissioners, Police Administration with the support of the Relief Organisation under the guidance of Secretary DMRR&R.