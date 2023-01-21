Jammu

Five dead, 15 injured in Kathua road accident

Srinagar, Jan 21: Five persons, including a woman, were killed and fifteen others injured after a mini-bus plunged into a gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir late last night.

A police official said the road accident took place when the driver lost control over the minibus near Sila village and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, leaving five dead and 15 injured.

The injured were evacuated and shifted to Billawar hospital for treatment.

The official said that a case has been lodged.

LG Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

