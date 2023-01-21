Five dead, 15 injured in Kathua road accident

Srinagar, Jan 21: Five persons, including a woman, were killed and fifteen others injured after a mini-bus plunged into a gorge in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir late last night.
A police official said the road accident took place when the driver lost control over the minibus near Sila village and the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, leaving five dead and 15 injured.
The injured were evacuated and shifted to Billawar hospital for treatment.
The official said that a case has been lodged.
LG Manoj Sinha has expressed grief over the accident and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.