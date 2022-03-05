Four of a family among five die in Samba road mishap

Srinagar Mar 5: Five persons, including four members of a family, were killed and another injured after their vehicle went out of control and fell into a gorge in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir.
A police official said that the vehicle bearing registration number JK01U-2233 was carrying passengers from Anantnag district of the valley when it met with an accident.
News agency GNS while quoting sources reported that the deceased hailed from Anantnag district. They were heading to Kashmir from Jammu when the mishap took place.
The report identified the deceased as Gulzar Ahmad Bhat (71), his wife Zaina Begum(65), their son Iqbal Ahmad Bhat (25) and daughter Masrat Jan (21) – all residents of Brah Ranipora village. The driver has been identified as Saqib, also a resident of Anantnag.
The identity of the injured person was not immediately known.