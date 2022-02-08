Five officers transferred in civil administration in J&K

News agency GNS quoted an order issued to this effect according to which Navneet Singh, DFO, Doda, has been transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

Naresh Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bhawan, Katra, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director in the Directorate of Information, J&K, vice Irshad Ahmad, who has been asked to report to the General Administration Department, for further posting.