Five people rescued from flash floods in Jammu

Jammu, Jun 22: Five people were trapped in flash floods in River Ans in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Wednesday and rescued by SDRF personnel, officials said.
On receiving information that some people were trapped, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and carried out the rescue operation.
Water level in all the major and minor rivers and tributaries in Jammu and Kashmir rose sharply on Wednesday due to incessant rainfall during the last 48 hours as authorities closed schools in six districts to avoid any mishap.