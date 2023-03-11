Five rusted grenades recovered in J&K's Akhnoor

Srinagar, March 11: Security forces on Saturday recovered five rusted grenades in a village in the Charangal Mathwar area of Akhnoor in Jammu district.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a team of police recovered five rusted grenades in the Charangal area of the district today.
Soon, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was summoned to the spot.
All five grenades were successfully defused by the BDS without causing any damage, they said.
SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Sharma also confirmed the recovery of rusted grenades.