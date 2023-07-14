Five shops damaged in fire incident in Reasi

Goods worth lakhs of rupees are said to have been damaged in the fire but there was no official estimate available when this report was filed.

The reason for the fire is believed to be a short circuit but a police official said that investigations have been started to confirm it.

Meanwhile, locals staged a protest against non- availability of fire station in the whole subdivision Mahore and urged authorities to set up at least one to prevent loss of property and life to fire incidents in future.