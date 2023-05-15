Five students injured in clashes at GMC Jammu hostel over screening of controversial movie

Principal GMC&H, Dr Shashi Sudan told media that five students were injured in the clashes, with four of them sustaining minor injuries.

"Four injured medical students have been discharged [from the hospital], and the fifth has received stitches. He is likely to be discharged soon as his health has improved," she said.

A hospital official identified the injured as Dr. Haseeb (23), son of Sajjad Hussain, resident of Bhaderwah; Arunesh (23), son of Rajinder Singh, resident of Udhampur; Akshit (21), son of Kuldev Parsad, resident of Billawar in Kathua; Aniket (22), son of Surinder Kumar, resident of Udhampur; and Umar Farooq (22), son of Farooq Hussain, resident of Budgam, Kashmir.

"Haseeb has sustained head injuries, but he is stable and improving," he added.

Giving details of the incident, Dr Sudan said that an outsider who was a former medical student allegedly provoked the students. "We have filed a complaint with the police against the outsider (ex-medical student)," she said.