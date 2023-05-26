Flood protection measures reviewed

At the outset, the DC outlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination in dealing with any emergency during the ensuing monsoon season. He emphasized the need of everyone associated with the task of implementation of anti-flood measures to work with coordination so that the life and property of people especially inhabitants of flood-prone areas shall be safeguarded.

It was decided in the meeting that a Control Room would be established at District Headquarters to monitor the information regarding the behavior of floods to all stakeholders besides initiating relief, rehabilitation and reinforcement during crises. He said a robust mechanism shall be adopted to provide immediate response and relief to all distress calls received at the dedicated Control Room.