Flood protection measures reviewed

Kathua, May 26: Deputy Commissioner, Kathua Rakesh Minhas today discussed the implementation of flood protection measures in a meeting convened here today.
At the outset, the DC outlined the importance of inter-departmental coordination in dealing with any emergency during the ensuing monsoon season. He emphasized the need of everyone associated with the task of implementation of anti-flood measures to work with coordination so that the life and property of people especially inhabitants of flood-prone areas shall be safeguarded.
It was decided in the meeting that a Control Room would be established at District Headquarters to monitor the information regarding the behavior of floods to all stakeholders besides initiating relief, rehabilitation and reinforcement during crises. He said a robust mechanism shall be adopted to provide immediate response and relief to all distress calls received at the dedicated Control Room.
The DC also called for providing proper training to the people to be assigned control room duties to handle crisis situations efficiently.
The DC directed the Executive Engineer Flood Control, Division Kathua to frame a roaster of flood duty charts to monitor the behavior of rivers and nallahas and communicate the flood messages to the main control room. He also called upon them to identify low-lying areas besides inspecting Flood Protection Bunds and submit the status report within 15 days time.
The DC laid thrust on taking PRIs on board to devise a workable mechanism to deal with flood situations. While discussing the vulnerability of people associated with mineral mining along with families living in low-lying areas, the DC directed Police authorities for proper manning of mining routes during the rainy season, and further directed ADC Kathua to identify locations where temporary rehabilitation of evacuated families can be ensured.