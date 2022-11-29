Flying drone seized in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 29: Police today claimed to have seized a flying object (drone) near a vital installation in Jammu’s Old City.
SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that “On Tuesday evening, Jammu police have seized a flying object (drone) that was flying near a vital installation in Jammu.”
“Prima facie it has come to fore that it was being used for photography of a private event,” he said.
Though it was not confirmed, sources said that two non-local youths who were operating the camera drone were taken into custody for investigation purposes at the concerned police station.