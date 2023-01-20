Follow PM’s advice: Jugal Kishore

More than 800 students from 50 schools participated in this drawing and painting competition. Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma said that it is indeed a pleasure for the nation that PM Modi is devoting his energy to address the issues of children at micro level. He said that the book ‘Exam Warriors’ is a perfect syllabus not only for the children of this nation but also for the whole world on how to relieve the tension and stress amid the exams.

Sharma said tha Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme.