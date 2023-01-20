Follow PM’s advice: Jugal Kishore

Jammu, Jan 20: Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament Jammu Poonch Lok Sabha has impressed upon the students’ fraternity to adopt the Prime Minister’s valuable advice to be a “Warrior and not a Worrier’ while facing the examinations free of any fret, fear or stress to achieve optimum success. He expressed this while addressing students during a programme organized under the theme “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Luthra Academy here today.
According to a press note, the programme was organised by the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Samriti Nyas in which a Drawing cum Painting competition was conducted for the students.
While MP Jugal Kishore Sharma was the chief guest on the occasion, other prominent persons present included Rohit Chahal National General Secretary BJYM, Ravinder Jamwal renowned sculptor, Suman Gupta renowned artist and painter, Mr. Rajiv Luthra Director Luthra Academy, besides others. The programme was held in a bid to boost the morale of students especially for facing the examinations.
More than 800 students from 50 schools participated in this drawing and painting competition. Member Parliament Jugal Kishore Sharma said that it is indeed a pleasure for the nation that PM Modi is devoting his energy to address the issues of children at micro level. He said that the book ‘Exam Warriors’ is a perfect syllabus not only for the children of this nation but also for the whole world on how to relieve the tension and stress amid the exams.
Sharma said tha Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme.
Rohit Chahal, National General Secretary BJYM said, since this era is technology driven and students have everything on their mobile handsets, what is required is identification of talent and proper guidance that can only be done by the teachers of this country. He said that teachers now have a larger role to play to build confidence among the students so that they can be best guided in the right direction. He said they need to imbibe in the students the spirit to overcome exams by treating the exam period as a festival.