Forces fully alert in Doda-Kishtwar range: DGP

DGP was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 cricket tournament in Kishtwar.

“Chenab valley has remained a target (of terror attacks and terrorists). But I want to assert here in unequivocal terms that it will not remain so. Because in Rajouri-Poonch they had again tried to sow the seeds of terrorism to revive it. But we are sternly dealing with it with the approach to nip the evil in the bud so as not to allow its revival,” he said, in response to a related query.

He said, “As Rajouri is adjacent to Reasi district and it (Rajouri) also borders areas of (Kashmir) valley. That is why they (adversaries) always make efforts to facilitate infiltration through the Line of Control from Pakistan side towards Rajouri and Poonch, from where they (terrorists) can proceed either towards Reasi and then to Kashmir or from Rajouri-Poonch directly to the Valley through the areas (of Pir Panjal) bordering it.”