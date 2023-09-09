Forces fully alert in Doda-Kishtwar range: DGP

Jammu, Sep 8: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Friday stated that the police and security forces were fully vigilant in Doda-Kishtwar range and those operating from across the border to revive terrorism would be tracked down and dismantled with an iron hand.
DGP was responding to media queries on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of Shaheed Aman Memorial T20 cricket tournament in Kishtwar.
“Chenab valley has remained a target (of terror attacks and terrorists). But I want to assert here in unequivocal terms that it will not remain so. Because in Rajouri-Poonch they had again tried to sow the seeds of terrorism to revive it. But we are sternly dealing with it with the approach to nip the evil in the bud so as not to allow its revival,” he said, in response to a related query.
He said, “As Rajouri is adjacent to Reasi district and it (Rajouri) also borders areas of (Kashmir) valley. That is why they (adversaries) always make efforts to facilitate infiltration through the Line of Control from Pakistan side towards Rajouri and Poonch, from where they (terrorists) can proceed either towards Reasi and then to Kashmir or from Rajouri-Poonch directly to the Valley through the areas (of Pir Panjal) bordering it.”
“Many among those who tried to infiltrate or infiltrated have been killed. Police and other security forces are fully vigilant in Doda-Kishtwar range. Even the people here are fully geared up to give those elements, trying to foment trouble; instigate terrorism here or engage in anti-national or terrorist activities, a stern reply,” DGP Singh said.
He asserted that there was a clear message for those anti-national people, who were operating from the other side of the border (Pakistan) and wanted to revive terrorism here. “They will not be allowed to live in peace there. We’ll track them down there in their presumably safe-havens and finish them. We will dismantle all such elements with an iron hand,” Singh said.