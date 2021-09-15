Forest department goes hi-tech, adopts e-tendering of works

As there were certain complaints about the works without tenders, a high-level meeting was recently held with regard to execution of plantation work through e-tendering.

Quoting directions from the higher-ups, the officials said, “The DDOs have been directed that all the works including plantation and nursery operations above Rs 1 lakh should be executed through e-tendering from the coming winter.” For this purpose, the official said that it was decided to train DDOs on financial rules, especially with regard to the e-tendering process.

“The officials were directed to ensure works are executed as per the specification both quantitatively and qualitatively,” the official said, quoting directions.

The official said that the registered contractors having competence and resourcefulness for executing forestry and allied works with any agency of the J&K government would be eligible to participate in the tendering process.

“A committee should be formed for the preparation and finalisation of different templates of tender documents, and agreement should be executed with the successful bidder by incorporating all the required safeguards at the earliest. This committee has been directed to submit a report within three days,” he said.

Accordingly, a capacity building workshop on the execution of e-tendering effectively and on GFR would be organised for all the DDOs of the Forest department within a week’s time.

As per the circular, 162-FD issued by J&K Finance department on 28 March 2018 directed that all the departments should compulsorily tender all the works and procurement costing more than Rs 1 lakh through e-tendering.

“However, these directions are not being complied with as far as the plantation works are concerned,” Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central, S K Sinha said in an order.

In this connection, he directed all the DDOs under the administrative control to strictly comply with the directions of e-tendering and circular.

“e-tender all the forestry-related works including plantation and nursery operations above Rs 1 lakh from now on,” Sinha directed.