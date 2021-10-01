Forest Dept directs officials to refrain from use of polythene within premises, forest areas

The officers were directed to keep the entire surroundings of their office premises free of polythene, according to a circular issued by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Central, Sanjay Kumar Sinha.

In his directives, Sinha says, “The polythene and single use plastic are a menace and causes harm to human beings and forest ecosystems.”

“The clean India drive is also essential focused on dealing with single use plastic. These plastics and polythene after single use is thrown away. Since they are non-biodegradable which makes them more detrimental to the environment,” the circular adds.

The circular has also quoted the Prime Minister NarendraModi that “our country must phase out the single use plastic by 2022 to help the environment thrive better.”

In view of directions from the court, government and Pollution Control Committee of Union Territory of J&K, the circular reads: “J&K Forest Department shall launch a special cleanliness drive with major focus on cleaning of existing polythene garbage in forest areas and ban the use of single use plastics as per prevailing rules in this regard.”

From October 2onwards, it says that, “The Forest Department shall not use single-use plastics like disposable water bottles, plastic glasses, etc., in any of its premises.”