Forest team seizes huge quantity of MFP Guchhi

During the preliminary inspection, it was discovered that one person namely Ramjeet of Thana Desa is transporting 307.00 Kgs. (approx.) of MFP Guchhi from District Doda without any valid documents, which was later on seized along with the vehicle by the department.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer Udhampur, Rushal Garg and the team was led by Range Officer Udhampur, Mahesh Abrol.