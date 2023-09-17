Forest team seizes huge quantity of MFP Guchhi

Udhampur, Sep 17: Acting on specific information, a forest department team with the assistance of Police seized a huge quantity of MFP Guchhi (Morchella esculenta) from a vehicle bearing registration 8157/JK02C.
During the preliminary inspection, it was discovered that one person namely Ramjeet of Thana Desa is transporting 307.00 Kgs. (approx.) of MFP Guchhi from District Doda without any valid documents, which was later on seized along with the vehicle by the department.
The operation was conducted under the supervision of Divisional Forest Officer Udhampur, Rushal Garg and the team was led by Range Officer Udhampur, Mahesh Abrol.
As per the Department, the J&K’s Non Timber Forest Products (NTFP) Policy 2022 is a reform towards the sustainable collection & utilization of NTFPs. This policy democratises and decentralises the process of sustainable collection. It also emphasises on fair price discovery and fair price realization to the local collectors. The traders have been urged to register their NTFP depots under this new NTFP policy to avoid legal action.