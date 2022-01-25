Former BJP MLA, others join Congress | Administrative inertia adds to people’s miseries in J&K: G A Mir

Jammu, Jan 25: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President Ghulam Ahmad Mir Tuesday said that the administrative inertia and lack of political direction in the present dispensation had increased the sufferings of the people manifold.
He was addressing the gathering at JKPCC headquarter at Shahidi Chowk here while welcoming the former BJP MLA Dina Nath and others into the party fold.
Earlier Dina Nath along with several prominent people joined the Congress in the presence of Mir and JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla.
Mir said that the Congress party was an instrument of service to the people and it was committed to equitable development of J&K.
“Congress has been a pioneer in implementing revolutionary programmes aimed at improving the conditions of the people, especially those living in remote and backward areas. However, the insensitive government pushed people to the wall with rising unemployment and prices of essentials,” he said.
Mir said that the BJP government pushed back J&K in all sectors and no progress was recorded in the core sectors like PHE, PDD, R&B, Health, and Education during the last more than seven years.
Bhalla in his address said that the people of Jammu region felt cheated and betrayed due to the failure of BJP leaders.
He said that people who wanted to contribute to the political discourse and development of J&K must become part of the Congress’s growth story.
Accusing BJP of working against the interests of SC, ST, OBC and other weaker sections, its former MLA Dina Nath said, “Sab ka saath, sab ka vikas, sab ka vishwas – is a mere hollow slogan and Congress is the only viable alternative to the anti-people policies of BJP.”