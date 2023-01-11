Former CJ , MD & CEO J&K Bank call on LG Sinha

Jammu, Jan 11: Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, former Chief Justice of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh, and Baldev Prakash, MD & CEO of the J&K Bank called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here today.
Baldev Prakash apprised the Lt Governor about the financial services being extended to the people of J&K, and briefed on the to-date progress achieved under different schemes of Government being run for employment generation and facilitating entrepreneurship.
The Lt Governor impressed on the MD & CEO to continue providing quality financial services to the people and to ensure benefits under the various schemes, pensions etc are extended to the beneficiaries living in remote villages faster and more efficiently.