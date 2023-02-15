Former J&K DGP M M Khajuria passes away, demise widely condoled

He also had the distinction of being the first police officer to serve as the Special Commissioner as an aftermath of the Poonch agitation. After retirement from police service, he took up public service and did a lot of work to educate the masses especially on terrorist related issues and was a security analyst and a well-known TV and media personality.

His demise has been widely mourned by the police and civil society in Jammu and Kashmir.

DGP J&K, Dilbag Singh and all ranks of Jammu & Kashmir Police have condoled and expressed grief over the sad demise of M.M Khajuria DGP (Retd).

DGP has conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and relatives of the deceased officer on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Police Pariwar and prayed for the departed soul, said a police spokesman.

The DGP J&K has said that the departed officer will be remembered for his services to the people and to the department.

“Deeply saddened by the sad demise of Sh MM Khajuria IPS (Retd) Former DGP J&K an iconic personality a Proud Dogra with deep understanding of the geo strategic affairs. He understood J&K and its dynamics. A loss to all of us,” said senior BJP leader Devender Rana, on Twitter.