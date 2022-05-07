Former J&K minister Harsh Dev Singh, several leaders join AAP

Srinagar, May 7: Scores of leaders from Panthers Party including former education minister, Harsh Dev Singh joined Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.
The announcement was made during a presser addressed by AAP’s leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and Durgesh Pathak.
Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Singh, who won assembly elections thrice from Ramnagar constituency in Jammu division, had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein the leaders discussed the modalities and plans for joining.
Singh, who was also chairman of Panthers Party along with several other leaders including Rajesh Pandgotra provincial president, Gagan Pratap Singh Spokesman, Purushottam Parihar and Sudesh Dogra joined AAP today.
The leaders were welcomed in the partyfold by AAP MP Sanjay Azad Singh during a news conference.