Former J&K minister Harsh Dev Singh, several leaders join AAP

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Singh, who won assembly elections thrice from Ramnagar constituency in Jammu division, had met AAP leaders on April 7 wherein the leaders discussed the modalities and plans for joining.

Singh, who was also chairman of Panthers Party along with several other leaders including Rajesh Pandgotra provincial president, Gagan Pratap Singh Spokesman, Purushottam Parihar and Sudesh Dogra joined AAP today.