Former legislators, PRI representatives, Press Club delegation call on LG

Former legislator Devender Singh Rana met the LG and projected the issues about Dogri Satellite Channel, employment opportunities for educated youth, regularisation of casual employees and daily wagers, pending payments of artists of Jammu and Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture, and Languages, and exemption of toll at Ban Toll Plaza for locals residing within 20 kilometers.

Former minister Sham Lal Sharma also called on the LG and apprised him of channelisation of River Chenab on the pattern of River Jhelum, early completion of the bridge over Indri Patan, Degree College in Sub-Division Chowki Choura, speedy construction of Mini Secretariat at Akhnoor.