Former legislators, PRI representatives, Press Club delegation call on LG

Jammu, July 27: Former legislators, political leaders, delegations of PRI representatives, and Press Club Jammu called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan here Wednesday.
Former legislator Devender Singh Rana met the LG and projected the issues about Dogri Satellite Channel, employment opportunities for educated youth, regularisation of casual employees and daily wagers, pending payments of artists of Jammu and Kashmir Academy for Art, Culture, and Languages, and exemption of toll at Ban Toll Plaza for locals residing within 20 kilometers.
Former minister Sham Lal Sharma also called on the LG and apprised him of channelisation of River Chenab on the pattern of River Jhelum, early completion of the bridge over Indri Patan, Degree College in Sub-Division Chowki Choura, speedy construction of Mini Secretariat at Akhnoor.
Former legislator Ranbir Singh Pathania accompanied by DDC members from district Udhampur expressed gratitude to the LG-led J&K administration for initiating revolutionary administrative reforms.
He drew the attention of the LG towards the issues of the Udhampur district about the constitution of the Udhampur Development Authority, a master plan for Surinsar Mansar Development Authority, a building complex for Government Medical College, Udhampur, and road connectivity.
A delegation of PRI representatives including DDC members and BDC Chairpersons led by former legislator Pawan Gupta apprised the LG about important issues of the Udhampur district including water supply in the town area, solid waste management, the establishment of transport yard, warehouse, and payment of works under MGNREGA.
Later, a delegation of Press Club Jammu led by its president Sanjeev Pargal met the LG and projected various issues related to journalists fraternity, parking facility at Press Club, free passage of media persons at toll plazas on the pattern of other states, and implementation of DAVP rates in J&K.
Meanwhile, acclaimed Dogri singer Sonali Dogra along with Akash Dogra and Kabul Bukhari also called on the LG and informed them about the activities being undertaken by Natya Roots Productions to bring awareness and inculcate a love for art and culture.
A poster of Folk Studio, a programme of Natya Roots Productions for promoting folk music in the region was also unveiled.
The LG while interacting with the members of the delegations observed that the J&K government was committed to the equitable development of all the regions and sections of the society.
He assured them that their genuine issues and demands would be taken up for examination and early redressal.
The LG further urged the public representatives to continue their sustained endeavours for promoting the welfare of the people.