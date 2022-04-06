Former Minister calls on LG Sinha

Jammu, Apr 6: Er Abdul Ghani Kohli, former Minister, J&K today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhavan.
The former Minister accompanied by representatives of nomadic tribes discussed with the Lt Governor various matters pertaining to the welfare of nomadic people. They put forth the demands of facilities like transportation and offline permission options for smooth migration of nomads to high-altitude regions of the UT, besides establishing an Eklavya Model School at Kalakote, and other demands.
The Lt Governor while interacting with the delegation said that the UT Government is taking dedicated initiatives for the holistic welfare of all tribal people of J&K. The Lt Governor assured them that the issues and demands raised by them would be looked into for their early redressal on merit.