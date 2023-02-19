Former Minister calls on LG Sinha

Jammu, Feb 19: Raman Bhalla, Former Minister and Working President, Indian National Congress J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.
Bhalla submitted a memorandum of demands of general public to the Lt Governor, including welfare measures for POJK refugees, and institutional intervention for welfare of Small and marginal farmers. The Lt Governor while interacting with Sh Raman Bhalla assured him of due consideration of all genuine issues put forth by him on merit.