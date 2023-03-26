Former Minister, Chairperson Nirbhay Bharat Foundation call on LG Sinha

Jammu, Mar 26: Er Abdul Ghani Kohli, former minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan today.
The former minister discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of public importance including smooth facilitation of tribal community during their seasonal migration.
Later, Tarun Uppal, Chairperson, Nirbhay Bharat Foundation also met the Lt Governor and discussed with him various issues pertaining to promotion of art, culture and sports.
The Lt Governor assured the former minister and the chairperson Nirbhay Bharat Foundation of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands put forth by them.