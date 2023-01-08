Former minister, delegations call on LG Manoj Sinha

Jammu, Jan 8: Former Minister and senior BJP Leader, Abdul Ghani Kholi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan.
Ghani discussed with the Lt Governor several issues of public importance, besides apprising on the demands of locals of Rajouri District and the Tribal Community including a Model Eklavya school for Kalakote area & promotion of business activities for Tribal communities.
The Lt Governor gave a patient listening to all the issues and assured redressal of all genuine issues raised during the meeting, an official press release said.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Kashmir Advocate Association (KAA) led by its President Adv Waseem Gul called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan today. The KAA delegation comprising its office bearers Adv Mubashir Malik, S Jeetender Singh and Zahid Qais Noor projected various concerning issues of legal fraternity including provision of e-Library and welfare schemes for lawyers.
Earlier, a delegation of BJP from Bhaderwah led by senior politician, advocate Manjeet Razadan comprising Adv Varun Kotwal, Youth Leader; Sonia Rao, Vice President BJP Doda, Yoginder Razdan, District Secretary, BJP Doda apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance of Bhaderwah area pertaining to augmentation of road & power infrastructure, education & health facilities; promotion of tourism & industry sectors and farmers’ welfare.