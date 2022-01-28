Former minister, Pahari Tribe ST Forum delegation call on LG

Abdul GhaniKohli, the former minister met the Lt Governor and projected various welfare issues of Gujjar and Bakerwal communities pertaining to proper arrangements for Gujjar and Bakwerwal population in view of winter season; tribal funds; insurance for sheep; spreading awareness among Gujjar and Bakerwal communities regarding welfare policies and schemes, besides other concerns of general public.

Meanwhile, a three-member delegation of Pahari Tribe ST Forum led by AhsanMirza and accompanied by Gurdev Singh Thakur and SajjadMirza submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to ST status for Pahari people, functioning of Pahari Advisory Board and other concerning issues of Pahari youth.