Former minister, political activist call on LG Sinha

Jammu, Sep 2: Former minister Devinder Kumar Manyal Friday called on LG Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Manyal apprised the LG about various developmental issues of district Samba, which included widening of road from Swankha, Vijaypur to Baba Chamlial via Baba Sidh Goria Dev Sthan, construction of Government Degree College at Ramgarh, construction of student hostel for girls belonging to Schedule Caste category in Government Degree College (GDC) Samba besides other demands.
Meanwhile, a political activist from Rajouri, Advocate Guftar Ahmad Chowdhary also called on the LG.
He submitted a memorandum of demands for Kotranka Budhal Khawas area in particular and Peer Panjal region in general, which included, starting the work of GDC Kotranka, the opening of new offices at Kotranka, Budhal, and other areas, 400 KV grid station at Rajouri and 132 KV grid station at Kotranka, besides establishing bank branches in far-flung areas, the outdoor stadium at Kotranka and Budhal, proper functioning of PHCs in remote areas and better roads in rural areas among other issues.
The LG gave a patient hearing to the demands projected by the former minister and the political activist and assured them that the genuine issues put forth by them would be looked into for early redressal on merit.