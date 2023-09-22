Former minister, public delegations call on Lt Governor

Jammu, Sep 21: A delegation led by Sukhnandan Choudhary, former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor i Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today.
The delegation of newly appointed Junior Assistants, Junior Statistical Assistants, Stenographers led by Former Minister Sukhnandan Choudhary expressed their gratitude to Lt Governor for the fast-track recruitment and their appointments in different departments.
Capt (IN) A K Desai, Principal Sainik School Nagrota met the Lt Governor and discussed various issues of the school including infrastructure development, and upcoming projects of the school.
Delegations of All India Gujjar Mahasabha J&K UT led by its President Ch Bashir Kohli, Jammu Chamber of Hot Mix plant Operators led by its Chairman, C P Gupta and All India Confederation of SC/ST/OBC Organisation led by Sh R K Kalsotra, called on the Lt Governor and apprised him of their concerning issues and demands.
The Lt Governor while interacting with members of the delegations assured them of appropriate redressal of the genuine issues and demands presented by them on merit.