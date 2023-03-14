Former Minister Surjit Singh Slathia calls on Lt Governor

Jammu, Mar 14: Surjit Singh Slathia, Former Minister called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan today.
The former minister submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor pertaining to the demands of inhabitants of District Samba. The demands included enhancement of infrastructure in GDC Samba, a degree college for Sumb area, besides augmentation of power supply and health facilities and widening of Samba to Dhabbi road.
Earlier, Surinder Choudhary, former legislator also met the Lt Governor and discussed the issues of public importance.
The Lt Governor assured the former minister and former legislator of appropriate redressal of the genuine demands based on merit.