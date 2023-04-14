Forty persons injured as footbridge collapses during Baisakhi celebrations in Udhampur

Udhampur, Apr 14: At least forty persons were injured after a footbridge collapsed during Baisakhi celebrations in Udhampur district on Friday afternoon.
Quoting an official, GNS reported that a steel footbridge collapsed at Beni Sangam in Bain village in Udhampur when a large number of locals were on it in connection with Baisakhi festival celebrations.
The injured persons have been evacuated from the site to a nearby hospital where they are responding well to treatment, the official said. More details are awaited.