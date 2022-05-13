Four killed, 20 injured after bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Jammu

Srinagar, May 13: At least four persons were killed and 20 others injured after a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire on Katra-Jammu road on Friday, officials said.

Eyewitnesses said that the passenger bus bearing registration number JK14-1831 was full of pilgrims and it was on its way to Jammu from Katra when it caught fire near Kharmal Katra.