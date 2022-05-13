Four killed, 20 injured after bus carrying pilgrims catches fire in Jammu

Srinagar, May 13: At least four persons were killed and 20 others injured after a bus carrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims caught fire on Katra-Jammu road on Friday, officials said.
Eyewitnesses said that the passenger bus bearing registration number JK14-1831 was full of pilgrims and it was on its way to Jammu from Katra when it caught fire near Kharmal Katra.
The passengers panicked and jumped out of the burning bus, they said, adding that the police and fire and emergency department’s fire fighters also rushed to the spot.
Before the flames could be doused, the bus was badly gutted, they said.
The injured passengers were shifted to the nearest hospital for treatment by the police and locals.
“Out of the injured two more succumbed to their injuries, taking the death toll to four,” said ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh.